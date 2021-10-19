"Hank's Bark Box" is a no-questions-asked free pet pantry where owners who are in need are able to grab and go.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — It's a food pantry, but for pets – inspired by a dog named Hank.

When one of Mark James' dogs, Hank, passed away, he wanted to find a way to honor his memory.

Thus, "Hank's Bark Box."

Inside, pet owners can find dry and canned dog food, as well as cat food. James said in a Facebook post he plans to keep it stocked as needed.

"It’s been my experience that folks that have fallen on hard times often take better care of their pets than they do of themselves," James said in the Facebook post. "It’s my hope that folks will use this pantry and be able to save what little money they do have to better care for themselves."

While we humans are accustomed to free food pantries, and even little libraries, it's not often you see a free pet pantry. James said he learned that some animal shelters have free pet pantries. However, pet owners must first fill out a form in order to prove that they are in need.

"Hank's Bark Box" is a no-questions-asked free pet pantry where owners who are in need are able to grab and go. James said while he didn't expect strangers to contribute, he's already had a few people utilize the pantry and some compassionate strangers drop off pet food for the pantry.

Anything that can't fit in "Hank's Bark Box" will go to Deb's Laundry in Gulfport, Fla. where James said he learned that the owner, too, runs a free food pantry within her laundromat.

James rescued Hank from a shelter when he was only 6 weeks old. While all of the other dogs barked and jumped for attention, James said he found Hank in the last stall just laying there, quietly.

However, upon bringing him home, James said Hank was everything but that. He was a special dog, a protector and he barked at even the slightest sound of wind.

This is how he came up with the name, "Hank's Bark Box."

The pet pantry is located on the northwest corner of 65th Street and 3rd Avenue South in St. Petersburg.