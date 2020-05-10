Generous act reunites deaf dog with owner

A Facebook post detailed the heartfelt reunion at a Florida animal shelter.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. — There are few things in life like the bond between a person and a pet. A worker at one animal shelter made sure one such bond could go on for a long time to come.

Jessica, who works at the Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter in the Florida panhandle, wrote on Facebook that it started when a woman walked in crying last month. Jessica said the woman asked her for her dog back, adding she didn't have the money to pay the fees to get him. Jessica's answer quickly comforted her.

"It’s okay, we got you. You’re getting your dog back," Jessica told the woman in response. Then she brought the dog, named Glock, back to the woman who loves him.

Jessica Jade This is Glock. This sweet deaf pup was at the shelter for almost two weeks. Today a woman walks in the door holding some vet records; she is crying as she walks in. She says, through her sobs, "Can...

"He was jumping and prancing he was so happy to see her, and she was crying and hugging him," Jessica wrote, adding that Glock is deaf.

Not only did the owner get her dog back, but she also got some food for him and a voucher to get him neutered. She also received vouchers for kittens that she said needed to be spayed and neutered.

Jessica went on to say shelters need to be more flexible with people who can't pay fees to get their pets back. She gave credit to her shelter for "being progressive, and ensuring positive outcomes as they understand the grand picture of lifesaving."

Jessica updated the post on Saturday, saying she visited Glock and his owner and that they've done well since they went home together.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter, you can do so here.

What other people are reading right now: