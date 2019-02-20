A giant tortoise species thought to be extinct for a century has been found on an island that's part of the Galápagos archipelago.
A female Chelonoidis Phantasticus that is more than 100 years old was discovered Sunday during a joint expedition between Ecuadorian officials and a U.S. conservation group on Fernandina Island.
"For the Galápagos, it really is perhaps the most important find in the last century," Washington Tapia, a scientist at Galápagos Conservancy, told CBS News.
The tortoise has been moved to a breeding facility on Santa Cruz Island. If a male tortoise is found, researchers will attempt to breed them in captivity to protect the species.
