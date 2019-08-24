OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — There's an extra hazard to worry about on this Florida golf course.
If you guessed "gator," you'd be absolutely correct.
Steel Lafferty was playing a round of golf this week at the ChampionsGate Country Club when the toothy-looking reptile walked on by, seemingly without a care in the world.
Watch: Gator on the golf course walks on by
Lafferty said the alligator didn't mess up his game at all and, really, it "probably made it better cause I wasn't focused on my swing," he said.
