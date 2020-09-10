Researchers find 3,541-pound great white shark off the coast of Nova Scotia

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada — Marine biologists called her the "queen of the ocean" when they found her.
They were talking about a 3,541-pound great white shark they named Nukumi.
OCEARCH found the 17-foot-2-inch-long shark off the coast of Nova Scotia earlier this October. In a video posted to Facebook, OCEARCH expedition leader Chris Fischer says the great white is probably around 50 years old.
Researchers said Nukumi after a legendary wise old grandmother figure of the Native American Mi'kmaq people who have deep roots in the area where she was found.
OCEARCH said in a post that Nukumi was the biggest shark it has sampled in its Northwest Atlantic white shark study.
You can track Nukumi and other sharks that are part of OCEARCH's research here.
