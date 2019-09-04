LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Henry County Animal Control is warning residents to vaccinate their pets and stay vigilant after a dog encountered a sick raccoon, which tested positive for the rabies virus.

Health officials said in a release that the incident happened on Wild Turkey Drive in Locust Grove on April 2. The Henry County Animal Care and Control Department has issued a 45-day rabies alert for the half-mile area in and around the Kimbell Farms Estates subdivision in Locust Grove.

While the alert is in effect, residents in the area should make sure all of their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations and stay vigilant about the behavior of animals in the area, like raccoons, foxes and skunks, along with their own animals.

Below are some tips residents should follow:

Keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date for your pet

Keep your cats indoors and keep your dogs on a leash when outside

Don’t leave food or garbage outside that may attract wild animals

Stay away from wild animals and do not feed them

If you have additional questions or concerns you can call Henry County Animal Control at (770) 288-7387. Learn more about reported cases of rabies on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

