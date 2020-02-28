HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for three suspects, as animal control officers and local non-profits struggle to care for 22 malnourished horses found in Henry County.

"This has been a very difficult and heartbreaking situation," Henry County Animal Care and Control posted to Facebook on Friday.

On Monday, Henry County Police were notified by animal control of the horses on King Mill Road near McDonough, Georgia. After discovering the horses, the department opened a criminal investigation and issued warrants for three suspects believed to responsible for the animals.

Alongside the criminal investigation sits another extremely difficult task being taken on by the county's animal services and other local groups - caring for more than 20 horses. The horses remain at the location where they were found but are now receiving veterinary care.

"These horses are under veterinary care and are being fed, per veterinary instruction, a very controlled amount of specific types and amounts of food, three times a day," animal control wrote.

And with that care comes a need. Animal control listed a handful of items, including Nutrena SafeChoice senior horse feed, Manna Pro Max-E Glow rice bran pellets, Alfalfa hay bales, and Coastal Bermuda hay bales or round rolls.

However, police are also urging the public not to go to the property to feed the horses, given their strict diet.

"Extra food could cause harm to the horses," Henry County Police said. "Also, please do not trespass on the property, it is private property."

Animal control also offered a heartfelt showing of thanks to both Georgia Equine Rescue League (GERL) and Canine Pet Rescue, two groups who have offered their expertise and resources to take on this herculean task.

GERL has also created a fundraiser to help take on the costs of providing feed and hay for the horses. As of Friday afternoon, more than 60 people had donated more than $3,000.

Canine Pet Rescue has also started a fundraiser that aims to help pay for the horses' care. Contrary to its name, the group also works with horses and has been heavily involved in the response according to Henry County Animal Control.

