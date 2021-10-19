Eagle police had to help out with a BAAA-d traffic jam on Highway 55 Tuesday morning.

EAGLE, Idaho — If you've ever pondered life's biggest questions and wondered why the sheep crossed the road, the Eagle Police Department has your answer.

On Tuesday morning, a BAAA-d traffic jam hit Idaho Highway 55 in Eagle. According to a Facebook post by Eagle police, Frank Shirts, a rancher from Wilder, was driving his herd west across Highway 55 on Tuesday morning and needed the help of police.

In their post, the Eagle Police Department shared a wooly cool aerial photo of the sheeps' migration from the Boise National Forest near Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road. According to police, Shirts' herd of sheep spent the last few months in the national forest.

In an annual trip, which has become known as the Trailing of the Sheep, about 1,500 sheep make their way from the Wood River Valley to southern Idaho. However, given the option, the sheep would likely rather make the trip in Lamborghinis.

Thanks to the shear will and hard work of Eagle police, Shirts, his ranch hands and dogs, the herd of sheep made their way safely across Highway 55 during their trek to lower grounds for the winter. No word if Mary was there tending to her little lamb.