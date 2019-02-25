SPENCERPORT, New York — We've all heard about going above and beyond the call of duty. In this case, one police officer is being credited with putting his life at risk to rescue a dog.

You can hear the disheartening whining of the dog as soon as the video starts.

"Hold on buddy, hold on," Sgt. Travis Gray with the Town of Ogden Police Department is heard reassuring the dog as he shines a flashlight on the poor pup.

The shivering dog can be seen holding on for dear life as Gray checks the stability of the ice before he carefully makes his way over.

Gray gets down on his hands and knees and continues to reassure the dog as he gets closer to saving the pup.

He is seen reaching in and whisking the dog to safety.

"You can cancel fire, I got the dog out of the canal," Gray says in a relieved tone.

As soon as the dog gets out of the water, Gray grabs onto the dog to encourage it to keep walking.

"C'mon, we gotta get out of the wind," he tells the noticeably large pup. It appears disoriented from the frigid water and tries to shake it off.

The dog continues to struggle and the body cam captures Gray as he continues to push and encourage it to keep going.

The dog was noticeably exhausted and hypothermic but did recover, the Town of Ogden Police Department said in a statement.

"At great risk to himself, Sgt. Gray rescued the dog," the police department added.

The police department credits the Spencerport Fire Department and Gates EMS with "warming up our new friend."

The dog's owners have since been found and the lucky pup has since been reunited with them.

Great work on such a 'ruff' assignment, Sgt. Gray!

