2 honeycomb stingrays move into their new home at The Florida Aquarium

The Aquarium says this is the first time it has housed this species of stingray.

TAMPA, Fla. — After weeks of preparation, nearly three dozen people Thursday morning helped move a species of stingray never seen before at The Florida Aquarium.

The two massive honeycomb stingrays that are more than 4 feet wide and weigh 120 pounds. The pair required a six-foot transport pool and a specially built-dolly to move into their new home.

The two rays have a unique look with leopard-like spots covering their skin.

“We have never had these species at The Aquarium. Getting new animals is really exciting,” said Amy Tillman, The Florida Aquarium’s Associate Curator, in a statement.

“There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work that people don’t think about to make sure everyone is comfortable in their role and keep the animals safe. Because they are so large, it’s impressive to see them in their habitat.”

The Aquarium's team says they have been learning about the rays' diet, medical history and behaviors for weeks before the pair arrived. They even ran move-in simulations to ensure a smooth transition for the stingrays.

The Aquarium says the honeycomb stingrays are naturally found in the Indo-Pacific region. They can grow to weigh more than 200 pounds with a wingspan of up to six feet.