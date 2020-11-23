Police capture horse spotted walking around Piedmont Park

The horse's owner was issued a citation.

ATLANTA — It's not what you'd expect to see walking alone around Piedmont Park late on a Sunday night.

However, Atlanta Police Department officers responded to a call at around 11:30 p.m. near 10th Street and Monroe Drive to reports of an unattended horse at the park.

APD officers were able to eventually locate the horse's owner who had left the horse unattended during which time it escaped. They were eventually reunited.

But the horse's owner got more than just the horse back. They were issued a citation for violating "Atlanta City Code Section 18-35 - Leaving horses in streets unattended or unbitted," according to police.