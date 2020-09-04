CENTERVILLE, Ga. — With shelter-in-place and social distancing in full effect, animal shelters like the Houston County Humane Society a drop in volunteers.

According to society director Dee Allison, several of her regular volunteers are now helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many others are working from home.

"They don't want to come in and take a chance of spreading it," says Allison. "It's kind of a win-win situation in some cases and not a win-win in others."

Even though volunteers are in short supply, the humane society still has over 50 cats and dogs to take care of.

"They've already been abandoned once," says Allison. "We can't abandon them again."

Allison is looking for volunteers to help clean kennels, wash food bowls, and do laundry.

The humane society also has a set up for volunteers to pick up bags of dirty clothes and return them once they've been washed.

Volunteers can be flexible on which times they can come in to help out.

"They can't let themselves out. They can't feed themselves," says Allison. "We have to be there for them. We made a commitment and we're going to follow through with it."

If you would like to help, call 478-599-0211 or message them on Facebook.

And although the shelter is closed to the public, animals are still available for adoption.

The Houston County Humane Society is located at 810 Carl Vinson Pkwy in Centerville.

