'No one has room': This Central Georgia humane society is struggling with space and volunteers

Rescue director Dee Allison says, right now, they have 75 cats and 60 dogs.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Houston County says they have too many animals and need more volunteers.

The director says this is the worst she's ever seen it. They have so many animals that they can't take on any more.

"We are very short and low on volunteering, and the dogs and cats need us," Sims said.

Amanda Sims is a volunteer.

"It's a mess right now," Sims said.

A year ago, she says, "it was not that bad."

"Rescues had room to take in and pull from animal control. This year, no one has room. And, it's very hard to, you know, turn somebody down and say no, we can't take that dog, and no, we can't take that cat," Sims said.

Dee Allison keeps the rescue running. She says they have run out of room and cannot accept more animals.

"People just don't care anymore," Allison said.

Right now, Allison says they have 75 cats and 60 dogs. She said animal control is asking them to take in their animals, and folks are surrendering their animals or finding abandoned, dumped pets, but they have to turn them away.

"Even if we had room, we still got to have volunteers," Allison said.

Teresa Thompson volunteers every week.

"Everybody needs purpose in life. Purpose to give back, and this is one way you can give back and get loved at the same time, and you go home feeling like you've done something, and I've had to say to myself, I can't take them all home, but I can love them while they are here," Thompson said.

Allison and Sims believe the overcrowding might have to do with money; many people don't want the commitment right now, now that they've returned to work. Sims says it's very upsetting.

"If you can't take care of your pet for its lifetime, don't get one. I mean, we are full. Everybody is full. There's just not enough room for all these dogs and cats. It breaks our heart when we can't help anymore because we have no room. We have no volunteers. We have no fosters," Sims said.

This month, the rescue received one dog because the owner passed away. Right now, they have puppies and kittens available and up for adoption, but Wooten says they also have a dog that is 12-years-old and a cat that's eight.