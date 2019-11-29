Editor's Note: The above photo is a composite file image. Scroll down to see the actual dog.

When you have family and friends over for a holiday feast, it's pretty common to send them home with leftovers.

How many turkey sandwiches can you really eat, right?

Well, this dog may need to bone up on his social graces after being spotted in the middle of a rural Arkansas road – lugging around a whole turkey.

Jenny Jones drove up on the cute kleptomaniac and snapped a quick picture. She posted in on Facebook with this caption:

"Momma I’m coming home & I got us a Turkey!!!! 🦃 🐕 Anyone Missing their Turkey today 🤣 Things you see on Round Mtn. 😜 - and of course I waited until this beautiful dog and his frozen turkey were safely across the road😳"

It's not clear where the dog came from – or where he was taking the turkey.

