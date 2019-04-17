A kitten is recovering after accidentally being sent through a washing machine cycle in Australia.

Kim Burr told The Australian Broadcasting Company that she was doing the laundry recently when she noticed Poppy, a 6-month-old kitten, was missing.

The family searched through the house and eventually found the cat in the front-loading washing machine. They caught it before it went through the spin cycle, but the kitten had been in the machine for a half-hour and was in rough shape.

"I thought her neck was broken, she was limp, she wasn't breathing [well]," Burr told ABC.

The family wrapped the kitten in a towel and took it to a vet.

Despite going through nearly an entire wash cycle, Poppy suffered no fractures or permanent damage, ABC said.

"She's fully recovered back to her old ways of running and jumping off couches," Burr said. "You wouldn't know what she went through."

