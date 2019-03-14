FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It’s not every day the fire department is called to help out with plumbing problems, but that was the case for one Fort Lauderdale household.

That’s because the problem wasn’t in the pipes, but instead a lizard under the toilet seat.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the owner told crews that when they went to use their restroom, the toilet was already occupied.

Fire rescue crews said they were able to get the lizard outside and release it without harm.

