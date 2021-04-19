He was the good boy one dog owner deserved and needed.
After being found as a stray months ago by a Hillsborough County animal shelter, one dog is finally getting the chance to reunite with its owner thanks to the Dark Knight -- sort of.
The Pet Resource Center said when it found Monsieur it noticed the dog had a microchip. Eventually, the owner was tracked down, but the only problem was she no longer lived in Florida.
The owner told the shelter she could not travel down from her new home in North Carolina. So, the shelter turned to the one person it knew would come to the dog's rescue-- Batman.
The Dark Knight, real name Chris Van Dorn, showed up at the resource center Monday morning so Monsieur could hitch a ride on his batmobile and be reunited with its owner.
Dorn is the founder of the Orlando-based nonprofit group Batman 4 Paws which specializes in pet transports. Whenever a pet is in need of a forever home, Dorn answers the call as Batman.
Monsieur is expected to be reunited with its owner on Monday.
What other people are reading right now:
- Here's what you need to know about the Selmon Extension ahead of today's opening
- Widespread rain and showers throughout Tampa Bay
- NASA shares images of first controlled flight on Mars
- 'You are going to have to shoot me' | Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven
- Derek Chauvin trial: After closing arguments, jury deliberation begins Monday
- FedEx donates $1 million to victims, survivors of FedEx mass shooting
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter