MOORESVILLE, North Carolina — The story of Charlie and his new BFF Maverick is guaranteed to make your heart smile.

Charlie is an 11-year-old golden retriever that lost both eyes to glaucoma.

His humans, Adam and Chelsea Stipe, decided to add a golden retriever puppy to the family so they adopted Maverick on New Year’s Day, according to WCAU-TV.

“We originally got Maverick because we wanted our newborn son to grow up with a dog," Chelsea Stipe told Buzzfeed. "It just so turned out that he was also helpful to Charlie!"

Helpful is an understatement.

The two aren’t only best buds … Maverick has become Charlie’s “seeing-eye” puppy. He leads Charlie on walks by holding his leash in his teeth.

Stipe says Charlie is a lot more active since the playful puppy came into his life.

Charlie and Maverick enjoy sharing their favorite dog toys, good naps and snuggling on the couch. Sometimes Maverick snuggles on top of Charlie.

We’ll let the pictures from their Instagram page tell the rest of this happy tale. (Or is it tail?)

