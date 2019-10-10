MACON, Ga. — Robert Edwards brings his dog, Macon, with him everywhere he goes.

"Mack is a year old, I've had him ever since he was six weeks," he said. "I had to train him a lot, take him to the vet. He had to get used to listening, but he likes to run and play a lot."

He considers Macon his best friend. When he saw a picture of an abandoned dog in a Facebook post, he says he was disheartened.

"Just makes me feel bad for the dog," Edwards said.

Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare posted pictures of a dog in a beat up crate on Tuesday. Shelter director Tracey Belew says the dog was left there, scared and angry.

Edwards says although it's not right for people to abandon dogs, there could be a reason for it.

"Maybe not being able to afford the dog at the time, something could've happened within the family. Maybe they don't have shelter for the dog," he said.

The Facebook post says the owner of the dog could face charges of animal abandonment. According to the county's animal welfare ordinance, abandonment is strictly prohibited.

This charge is a misdemeanor, and Georgia law states it could come with a maximum fine of $1,000 and up to 12 months in jail.

Animal Welfare is still looking for the owner of this abandoned dog.

Anyone with information can call the shelter at 478-621-6774.

