ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A video features a man holding a gator by its neck and using its teeth in an effort to shotgun a can of Michelob Ultra.
In the background, Lynyrd Skynyrd blasts from the speaker.
The story has "Florida man" written all over it, though as the Orlando Weekly first noted, it's not known where the man is from or when the video was taken. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials, though, are well aware of its existence given the animal in question.
The agency's law enforcement division is "looking into it," a spokeswoman told 10News.
After shotgunning the beer, the man tosses the alligator into the water while a "hell yeah" is heard off camera.
The Orlando Weekly reported the Instagram account that featured the video went private but this is the internet, after all, and the video since has been distributed elsewhere.
Watch: Man uses gator's teeth to shotgun a beer
Comments on the video range from people liking the man's actions to animal abuse while others say it all was in good fun.
