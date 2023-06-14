Marietta Police K-9 helps woman in crisis

K-9 Barney stayed by the woman's side for more than 45 minutes. Marietta Police said his companionship made all of the difference.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta Police K-9 went above and beyond his call for duty and service last week.

K-9 Officer Barney is normally assigned to Marietta City Elementary Schools. However, when a woman was in need of help during summer break – the K-9 and his handler, Officer Hill, were in the right place at the right time.

Last Wednesday, the duo responded to a call where a woman was experiencing a mental health crisis. The police department said she had locked herself in a bathroom – threatening to die by suicide. Marietta Police said she was "extremely distraught."

Following his training, Marietta Police said K-9 Barney jumped in and laid down next to the woman. The police department said he was able to comfort the woman as they waited for more help.

"Barney’s presence and demeanor gave her the time to calm down and begin to relax," the police department wrote on social media.

K-9 Barney stayed by the woman's side for more than 45 minutes. Marietta Police said his companionship made all of the difference.

"When the ambulance crew arrived, the woman agreed to go voluntarily to the hospital for much needed help," the police department wrote. "The addition of K9 Barney is just one more way Marietta is investing in the mental health of our community. We want to publicly thank everyone who worked to bring Barney here as a new specially trained crisis-response K9 officer."