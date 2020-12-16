x
It's a boy! Meet the Zoo's newest penguin member 'Little Rocky'

The Little Rock Zoo hosted a Facebook-Live gender and name reveal of their newest addition, who is also apart of an endangered species.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waddle it be? It's a boy!!

On Monday, Nov. 2., the Little Rock Zoo welcomed an African penguin, born to mother Skipper and father Eze.

Today, the Little Rock Zoo hosted a Facebook-Live gender and name reveal of theie newest addition, who is also apart of an endangered species.

After the cake cutting gender reveal, the Zoo revealed his name: Little Rocky.

Credit: KTHV

These warm-climate penguins normally live in about 40-80 degree weather, so that's why you don't see any ice or snow on their exhibit. 

Because these African penguins are endangered, the chick that was hatched is very important to the Zoo and also to penguin conservation.

