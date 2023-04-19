Rescue team members were also able to catch a stray dog running in the area.

TAMPA, Florida — Students at DeSoto Elementary School were able to put skills they recently learned to the test when they spotted a stray mother cat and her kittens in a tree.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay rescue team members found a mom cat and her babies 15 feet up in a tree, the animal shelter said in a Facebook post. They were able to safely trap the mom and then get the kittens down.

"The third-graders at DeSoto Elementary were excited to help!" HSTB wrote in the post.

The students recently learned about TNVR, which means trap, neuter, vaccinate and return. It's a way to reduce community-related nuisances.

After rescuing the cats, rescue team members spotted a stray dog frolicking in the area and were able to bribe her with food. After sitting with the dog, they brought her into the shelter to be reunited with her family.