MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — If you've ever lost a pet, this could be helpful for you.

The Monroe County Animal Shelter held a microchipping event for pets on Saturday.

Microchipping is when a small device is injected inside a dog or cat. Then, if the animal runs away, it can be scanned, identified, and returned to its owner.

The event lasted from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dawn Kennedy, director of Monroe County Animal Services, says people could chip their pets for just $15 at the gathering.

“We pick them up, we scan them with a scanner, we log in on Found.org, put in the chip number and it pops up your name, address, and phone number,” Kennedy said. “We can call you, then you come pick your dog up and that is really a great tool in re-uniting animals with their owners.”

Kennedy says Monroe Commissioner Eddie Rowland provided food for the afternoon event.

The organization also raffled off several prizes to raise money for pets at the animal shelter.

