A total of 32 pelicans said their goodbyes to the workers and volunteers with a crowd gathering to see the release.

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. — A large number of birds were sent back to where they belong Wednesday after going through rehabilitation.

Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Indian Shores, released pelicans, cormorants and other birds back into the wild.

The sanctuary which rescues sick and injured wild birds say they saw a large number of pelicans and other birds getting hurt near the Skyway Fishing Pier.

"Tourist season is in full swing, we have people come down and go fishing but what happens is they actually hook the birds a lot of them don't know and they cut the line but that actually the worst thing you can do for wildlife here," Christina Chilbert, director of business development, said.

"It ends up getting tangled around their wings diff parts of their body and then that's when they come to us."

So what do you do if you see a hooked or hurt bird? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says to call for help.

Another option for anyone who's fishing from the pier and sees a hurt bird in the water is to use a net to bring it onto the pier. Covering the bird's head with a towel or other cloth will be calm the bird down and make it easier for someone to help.