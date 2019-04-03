A nearly 7-foot-long alligator was captured Monday after it was spotted hanging around a new St. Johns County school.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the captured gator on Facebook, stating that it was spotted near the retention pond at Palm Valley Academy.

The alligator was originally spotted about a week ago hanging around near the pond and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set a trap, according to a spokesperson with the St. Johns County School District. The alligator was later found inside the trap.

SJSO

Though the sheriff's office said the gator is going to a new home, the FWC confirmed to First Coast News that the gator is going to be processed, or harvested because it was classified as a nuisance alligator.

The gator was measured to be 6-feet-10 inches long.

Palm Valley Academy is a new school with over 1,000 students.

WTLV

SJSO