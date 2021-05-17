New dog aquatic wellness center opens in north Macon

Owner Patti Jones says dog aquatics are great for hounds to blow off steam, learn to swim, exercise without joint pain, or help with weight loss

MACON, Ga. — North Macon is now home to a new dog aquatics center. People can bring in their hounds to splash and swim at Fur Fix Aquatics Wellness Center for Dogs.

Owner Patti Jones says she’s been working with animals all of her adult life through local rescues and Central Georgia CARES, a nonprofit animal welfare organization.

“I’ve worked with animals forever and knew that eventually I would want to work with them on a greater level to be able to offer help to them and improve their quality of life,” said Jones.

After attending a K9 aquatics training, the Macon native decided to open a facility in Macon. Jones is a certified waterworks practitioner and she's also certified in canine dry massage.

“It’s just a great place for dogs to come for recreation,” she said.

Jones says dog aquatics are great for pups from all walks of life – from young dogs with plenty or energy to blow off some steam and learn to swim, to older dogs suffering from joint pain or weight issues. Dogs can get exercise and develop muscle tone without high impact on their bones.

“This is a non-medical way to be able to help them enjoy life and stay in shape or get in shape and maybe even relieve some pain,” she said.

Jones’ facility at Fur Fix has a handicap ramp with a gentle slope that leads into a heated pool with a secure platform, so dogs can stand and get comfortable with the water before starting their swim.

“When they’re ready, then they’re invited to come in to swim,” Jones said.

People must bring in a veterinarian authorization form for their pets. Those forms are available on the Fur Fix website.

“That shows that not only are they current of their vaccines, because we want everyone to know that every dog that’s been in here has been vaccinated and they’re current, but it also indicated the level of activity that the vet authorizes,” Jones said.

Following veterinarian approval, dogs can come in an enjoy a session with Jones, swimming around inside the indoor pool with treats and toys to play with. All dogs are required to wear a life vest that Fur Fix provides during their swim.

"Safety is paramount," Jones said.

Owners can watch their furry friends from a window in the facility lobbies during the session. There’s even a commercial dog washing station, so people can give their dogs a bath after a swim. Jones says people are welcome to come in just to wash their dogs if they’d like for $20.

“Even if dogs don’t like water and you think your dog has an aversion to water, then a couple of tries, I would suggest a few tries to get them here and see what motivates them. Some are motivated by food. Some are motivated by toys,” Jones said.

The website says a Canine Aquatic Assessment is $60. Fur Fix is open on Saturdays by appointment only. For location information and to schedule a session, contact Jones through the Fur Fix Facebook page or the website.