LABELLE, Fla. — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 14th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 16 total deaths this year.
The remains of the 3-year-old female panther were found Wednesday in Hendry County on a rural road near the Okaloacoochee Slough Wildlife Management Area.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.
Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
