Children typically have stuffed animals all over their rooms, but usually not wild animals.

A mother tweeted a picture of a living opossum in her children’s bedroom that had been there for three days.

Caitlin Burch tweeted the picture in response to Chrissy Teigen’s hamster fiasco of the day.

Burch is a mother of two daughters near Columbus, Ohio, according to BuzzFeed.

The mother told Buzzfeed her daughters – ages 7 and 10 – would tell her and her husband there was a “creature” or “rat” in their room. Bursch said her 7-year-old daughter refused to sleep in her room.

The family found an opossum days later.

"It had crawled into one of the dresses hanging in the closet," Burch told BuzzFeed. "It was peeking out of the neck hole."

It took Bursch’s husband Bryan about two hours to remove the possum and send it back to the wilderness, according to BuzzFeed.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.