DUBLIN, Ga. — Some evacuees came to Dublin's Southern Pines Regional Park to store their animals for free.

Margie Hackney of Richmond Hill says she was under a mandatory evacuation and could not leave her babies in Hurricane Dorian's path. Her babies include eight horses, a donkey, two sheep, a mini-cow, and an alpaca.

"We tend to have some flooding on that side, because we are right between all of the rivers, so I do not take a chance when it comes to the horses, their hooves, or their lively hood. If they are in water for any length of time it can be serious for them and their lively hood," Hackney said.

Southern Pines is allowing horses to ride out the storm for free.

You can also park with an RV for $30 to $50 a night.

