K-9 Maus joined PCSO in January 2020.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office is celebrating the birthday of one of their K-9s this weekend.

K-9 Maus turned 3, in human years, Saturday.

The sheriff's Office said the K-9 started his career with them back in January 2020 and is certified in patrol and narcotics detection.

So far, he "has been doing a great job keeping Pasco safe," the sheriff's office reports.