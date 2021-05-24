Supply problems are creating a pet food shortage

You might have a harder time finding your pet's favorite food, especially if it comes in a can.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the last year, we've seen shortages of things like toilet paper, meat and baking products. Now, we're seeing stores running low on pet foods too.

The Pet Food Institute advocates for pet food manufacturers across the country. The Pet Food Institute’s President Dana Brooks says, “the shelves may be a little bit more bare.”

While the shortages haven’t quite reached the levels that we’ve seen on other products during the pandemic, some customers might be inconvenienced. The supply issues are part of a ripple effect from a few factors, including the pandemic, transportation troubles and bad weather, like the Texas freeze also contributed to the supply issues.

“Weather absolutely impacts pet food. Our ingredients are sourced from U.S farmers and rancher maybe direct or indirectly. That disruption in agriculture or transportation, power outages, struggles with employees getting to work… added to the challenges we’re experiencing,” Brooks said.

Even our buying habits have had an impact.

“With that changed a bit of you know the cuts of the meat or how it’s packaged, and that changed what was available for our pet food makers,“ Brooks said. She adds “it’s short-term if there is something off the shelf.”

Even things like container shortages and the cost of pallets can play a part in the supply chain.

PetSmart says due to the number of families who have adopted animals, there’s been a growing demand for food.

“With this increase in demand, we have seen shortages from manufacturers of wet food that are affecting our canned food supply both in our stores and online. We are committed to doing all we can to help pet parents feed and care for their pets and are actively working with our manufacturing and shipping partners to ensure supply is increased to better meet the current demand,” according to a PetSmart spokesperson.

If you are shopping and can't find the brand or variety you normally get, the Pet Food Institute recommends that you check with the manufacturer or other nearby stores. If your dog is on a special diet for things like kidney disease or digestive problems, you should talk with your vet about your options.