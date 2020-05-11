x
Kentucky town elects French bulldog as next mayor

Wilbur Beast the French bulldog won the Rabbit Hash mayoral election in a landslide victory.

RABBIT HASH, Ky. — There's a new head pup in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.

His name is Wilbur Beast, and he's a French bulldog who just won a landslide victory in the town's mayoral race.

WCPO reported the dog won the race for mayor with 13,143 votes. He unseated current mayor Brynneth Pawltro, a rescued pit bull mix.

The ABC affiliate said second- and third-place finishers Jack Rabbit and Poppy will both be ambassadors for Rabbit Hash.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, there were 22,985 votes cast -- the highest ever for the town.

The town in Boone County has been holding these dog mayor elections since 1998. While not technically a real election of a town official, it's a popular fundraising event for the Rabbit Hash Historical Society. 

The Courier-Journal said organizers call it "the only honest election in the country."

