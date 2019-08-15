DELTONA, Fla. — It was an inside job.

And they knew he was a bad guy right away because he was wearing a mask.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office sent out photos of a vending machine bandit they caught at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona, Florida.

The raccoon had somehow gotten into the machine but couldn't get back out.

Deltona Animal Control put the vending machine on a dolly and wheeled it outside, where they opened the machine so the bandit could make an escape.

