Rare species sea turtle makes recovery after swallowing fish hook

Clearwater Marine Aquarium nursed him back to health.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A sea turtle has returned home after eating something he shouldn't have.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium sent 10 Tampa Bay videos and a release to talk about what happened and the turtle's recovery.

CMA said that the species is Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, one of the rarest species and also critically endangered.

CMA received the call June 16 that the turtle in Cedar Key had swallowed a fishing hook. This was especially difficult for the turtle because sea turtles have finger like projections in their throats to swallow food.

CMA’s veterinary team successfully removed the hook and as of today, the turtle was returned home.

