Rescued dolphin showing progress at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

The rough-toothed dolphin was rescued on Longboat Key on Feb. 10.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's been more than a month since a rough-toothed dolphin was rescued after being stranded on Longboat Key.

The young female dolphin continues to show progress, Clearwater Marine Aquarium said in a news release. CMA veterinarians said she had a mild infection that has since been treated when she arrived on Feb. 10.

Stranding can be harmful to dolphins causing mild stress to internal organs due to the weight of the animal out of the water, CMA says.

"Thanks to the supportive care and attention from CMA's dedicated animal care and veterinary team, this dolphin is now swimming on her own and eating well," the news release read.

Although she is showing progress, a hearing test provided by the National Marine Mammal Foundation showed that the young rough-toothed dolphin is hearing impaired. Due to hearing loss, CMA said the dolphin cannot echolocate to find food or avoid predators, making it hard to survive in the wild.

Due to the hearing deficit, the National Marine Fisheries Service determined the dolphin will not be released and further recommends she be placed at a facility with the same species.

Until a final placement location is chosen, CMA animal care team, veterinary staff and volunteers will continue to provide care for the dolphin at the Fred Howard Park Stranding Center.

This is the first dolphin to undergo rehabilitation at CMA's Fred Howard Park rehab facility since 2020 when Rudolph was transported and rehabilitated there — a rough-toothed dolphin who later became a resident.