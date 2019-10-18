ENGLEWOOD, Fla — An Englewood home got an unexpected guest this week.

Yesterday, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says an "extremely rare" American crocodile showed up in a front yard.

Deputies say the crocodile and homeowners are safe.

An animal services officer captured and transferred the reptile to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

American crocodiles are designated as a threated species by the federal government.

On its website, FWC lists the following as ways to tell apart the American crocodile from the more common American alligator:

Crocodile:

Grayish green color

Fourth tooth on lower jaw exposed when mouth is closed

Narrow tapered snout

Young are light with dark stripes

Alligator:

Black in color

Only upper teeth exposed when mouth is closed

Broad rounded snout

Young are dark with yellow stripes

