The Wildlife World Zoo Aquarium & Safari Park says the female jaguar that injured a woman Saturday will not be euthanized.

The incident at the zoo in Litchfield Park immediately sparked concerns on social media for the jaguar's fate, with many worried this story would not end well for the animal.

One woman responded to the zoo's statement on Twitter saying she would "NEVER" go to the zoo again if the jaguar was euthanized.

"She won't be put down," the zoo replied.

The woman was taken to a hospital Saturday following the incident. First responders from Rural Metro said she was attempting to take a selfie near the fence of the jaguar enclosure when the big cat reached out and attacked her arm.

In a statement, the zoo said witnesses reported the woman had crossed a barrier to get the photo.

"Please understand why barriers are put in place," the zoo tweeted.

The zoo said the animal was never out of her enclosure and the woman's injuries were not life-threatening. Video from the scene showed the woman had at least one very deep laceration on her arm.

The incident remains under investigation and the zoo said it was "sending prayers to the family."