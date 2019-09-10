SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio -- A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is being hailed as a hero for finding a missing 3-year-old child within minutes Tuesday in Ohio.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in Sidney of the missing child around 1 p.m.
A deputy and K-9 Bandit started their search at the front of the house. Within 10 minutes, Bandit located the child.
“This is exactly why we have dog units, watching this track you could tell very well that Bandit had the scent of the child and was well on his way to finding him,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
RELATED: Pet health: Canine Osteoarthritis
RELATED: Sarasota deputies welcome new K-9 named Enzo
What other people are reading right now:
- Students make 'Child of God' headbands to support Saints' Demario Davis
- There are 3 disturbances Hurricane Center forecasters are watching
- Man charged in stabbing of two Jacksonville firefighters
- Deputies: Florida woman who burned down historic tree while smoking meth arrested again
- Search on for high-risk sex offender who cut off GPS ankle bracelet after release
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter