Start of new season: Southwest Florida eagle M15 returns to nest with possible love interest

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It's officially the beginning of Season 12 for the Southwest Florida eagles which means the next coming months will be full of new views from the nest and possibly new love.

The beloved Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, based in Fort Myers, posted on social media introducing the new season which leaders say only time will tell what it'll bring to viewers.

As always, M15 is the main eagle being seen in and around the nest after arriving toward the end of summer– with ex-wife Harriet still nowhere to be found and both eaglets now soaring the skies.

"He has become a seasoned Eagle Dad through the years, and his experience is on full display," eagle cam leaders wrote online.

Hello Season 12! New Season, New Cameras, New Love?! ❤️🦅 What is next for the nest? Only time will tell. Watch LIVE www.SWFLEagleCam.com Posted by Southwest Florida Eagle Cam on Sunday, October 1, 2023

After the disappearance of Harriet, M15 was seen pulling the heartstrings of a different female eagle. But with the new arrival of a fresh season, the papa bird also brought a fresh lover it seems.

Cam leaders say M15 has been keeping company with a young female eagle – perching together, staying close to one another and also engaging in mating behaviors.

First glimpses of M & potential new mate today! https://t.co/f5ThnynwTr — SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) October 1, 2023

Along with keeping physical touch and quality time alive, the two birds are also working on restoring the nest together.

"M15 and his Female companion may be embarking on a new journey together," leaders explain online. "Their bond becomes solidified if they eventually lay eggs and raise a family together."

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has been live-streaming this nest since 2012. Following some downtime after Hurricane Ian, the live look returned — and the eagles rebuilt their nest. Today, it uses four discreet cameras that monitor the birds around the clock.

For anyone wanting to watch highlights from the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, you can find them here.