3 little pigs were really looking for homes, SPCA of Tampa Bay says

Their names are Babe, Cassio and Wilbur.

LARGO, Fla. — SPCA Tampa Bay had a real “Three Little Pigs” story on its hands.

The organization was reaching out for the community's help to find three pot-bellied pigs a forever farm.

The pigs, Babe, Cassio and Wilbur range in age from 10 months to two years and weigh as much as 80 pounds.

Babe, Cassio and Wilbur have great personalities, they said.

Babe is only 10 months old. Wilbur takes a walk in his harness like a dog. Cassio, their longest resident at the shelter, came in as a stray, arriving in December 2020.

Having a pig, said the organization, can bring love to a family similar to any other pet.

SPCA Tampa Bay's staff did, however, encourage pig adopters to check with their city, county or homeowner's associations to find out if a pig, often considered livestock, is allowed within their community.

Adoption costs were $100 each, including neutering, chipping and a vet visit.

On Friday the shelter said it believed it had adopted-out Babe and Wilbur. That left Cassio still looking for a permanent place to call his forever sty.