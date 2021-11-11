Austin McGill thought it would be a memorable senior prank, and it was. He rode a horse into his high school and ended up getting a 10-day suspension.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Austin McGill pulled a memorable senior prank when he rode his mom's 27-year-old horse, Sonny, into Gloucester High School on Nov. 5.

McGill, 18, said he hatched the idea weeks before he took the reins, but he waited to take the ride into the building until he knew his friends would be there to see him and Sonny.

"Nobody’s ridden a horse into this school. Everybody rides a horse to the school," McGill said.

Gloucester is one of Hampton Roads' more rural communities, with many crop and animal farms.

He saddled up Sonny and rode two miles from his family's farm to the high school. Many of his classmates met McGill and Sonny outside. Then, it was time for class and the prank. After the crowd went in to the school to get settled, McGill and Sonny followed.

"At first, he didn’t want to go in, because down at the bottom, there’s a little metal thing. He had stepped on it and it made a clanking noise," he said.

McGill turned the horse around, soothing him, and tried again. This time, Sonny went right in.

He said they only took a few steps inside because he was worried that the horse could slip on the tile floors. McGill didn't want Sonny or anyone else to get hurt.

McGill rode the horse back home after the excitement.

McGill said he was suspended for 10 days for "causing a demonstration or disruption," but said his slip recommended a punishment of long-term suspension up to expulsion. He's set to have a meeting with school leaders about it in a few days.

"I wasn’t technically suspended for riding my horse into the building," he said. "In the rule book, there’s nothing that doesn’t allow you to ride a horse into the building."