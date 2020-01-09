Bear makes snack run at California grocery store

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Everyone needs a late-night snack every once in a while, even bears.
A bear was recently caught on video grabbing a bite to eat at a supermarket in Lake Tahoe, according to CBS affiliate KUTV.
This wasn't the first time a bear had been seen on camera inside a grocery store. Earlier in August, another bear was seen strolling into a grocery store, grabbing a bag of chips and wandering away, KUTV said.
According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, black bear sightings in the Sunshine State can happen from time to time. FWC says if there are bears in your yard, there are three things to do:
- Make sure you are in a safe area
- Ensure the bear has a clear escape route
- Then, SCARE THAT BEAR!
FWC says a fed bear is a dead bear.
