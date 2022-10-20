Tampa police officers find puppies inside closed suitcase

Officers first found a mom and her puppy running in a busy neighborhood near Dale Mabry Highway.

TAMPA, Fla. — Seven puppies and their mom are resting easy now after finding help from two Tampa police officers.

In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay says the two officers saw a dog running with her puppy in a busy neighborhood near Dale Mabry Highway. After bringing the pair to the humane society, the two officers returned to where they first found the dogs to investigate.

The humane society says that's when the officers discovered a closed suitcase sitting outside a vacation rental with squealing noises coming from it. Upon opening the suitcase, officers were met by six 5-week-old puppies inside.

Puppies found in closed suitcase 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5