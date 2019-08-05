SAN ANTONIO — It’s a Texas man’s dying wish to find homes for his rescue dogs.

Richard Ewers told KSAT he had made it his mission to take care of dogs who need a home, whether they’re strays or found dumped.

Volunteers said they started helping Ewers last year when they learned he was dying of cancer. Now, Ewers is in hospice and only has about a week to live, KSAT reported.

KSAT says Ewers started with 27 dogs last year, and now the last 11 need to get adopted. Volunteers with “Save Our Strays San Antonio” have been making their way to Ewers’ house to feed, water and spend time with the dogs.

One volunteer said whoever ends up adopting these dogs will need to be patient because all they’ve known is Mr. Ewers.

Anyone who wants to meet the dogs or is interested in helping can find more on the Helping Mr. Richard and His Dogs Facebook page.

