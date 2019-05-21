ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando car dealership has 16 feathered friends as its mascots.

An employee at Sutherlin Nissan in Orlando, who goes by U.S. Marine on Facebook, has posted videos of the mother duck and her 15 ducklings ever since they hatched back in April.

On April 8, U.S. Marine posted a video saying the ducks had just hatched outside his office window.

Another video on April 23 shows the car dealership had set up a little pond for the feathered family to enjoy. More recent photos and videos show U.S. Marine feeding the ducks as they run into the dealership.

"Our baby ducks are not babies anymore but we absolutely love them!" U.S. Marine wrote on Facebook.

