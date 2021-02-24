'This is a miracle' | Puppy born with 6 legs at Oklahoma veterinary hospital

"Skipper" was born with six legs, two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts, two reproductive systems and two tails.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Say hello to Skipper!

The Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City is calling the puppy a miracle after being born with a combination of congenital conditions.

According to the hospital, Skipper has monocephalus dipygus and monocephalus rachipagus dibrachius tetrapus, which is why she has one head and chest cavity but was born with six legs, two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts, two reproductive systems and two tails.

CNN reports the border collie and Australian shepherd mix was born naturally — along with eight brothers and sisters — on Feb. 16 during a big snowstorm.

The hospital said it is likely that she was going to have another litter mate, but they did not separate in the womb.

On a positive note, Neely Veterinary Hospital said at 4 days old, Skipper has survived longer than any other dog on record with the congenital conditions.

The hospital also noted Skipper's organs appear to be in great shape, is nursing well and growing appropriately.

While her legs are all working now, veterinarians believe Skipper might need physical therapy and assistance with mobility as she gets older.