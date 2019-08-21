YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Drivers near Yellowstone National Park had to a stop after a bison stampede charged at oncoming traffic.

A family on vacation caught the terrifying moment one of the bison rammed their car.

The video shows the bison get closer and closer until it slammed into the hood and shattered part of the front window.

Here's the worst part: it was a rental car and they didn't have any insurance.

