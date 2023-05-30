Cows seen 'moo-ving' along a Central Florida highway

Deputies were able to wrangle almost all of them except one.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Well, that's not something you see every day — at least not around here.

A bunch of cows got loose on U.S. 192 in Kissimmee Tuesday morning.

At around 10 a.m., the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the cows were separated from a trailer that was driving down the road — leaving six cows running amok.

Deputies were able to wrangle almost all of them except one. So if you're in the area and see a loose cow, the sheriff's office is searching for the farm animal.

A driver shared a video with 10 Tampa Bay and said he saw two of the cows on U.S 192, just before St. Cloud. He also noticed that the two cows had some scratches from sliding out of the trailer and hitting the highway.