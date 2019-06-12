WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Raysa White has lived in Warner Robins since 1995.

"This is home," she said.

She says both her and her husband are very close to their dogs. She wanted to create a place where they can be pampered like humans.

"We go for a spa, we like our fancy places," she said. "We want to create a comfortable loving atmosphere for the dogs."

Now, she is the owner of Loving Touch Pet Salon located at 915B Lake Joy Road. The pet grooming shop opened on Nov. 15.

Assistant manager Christie Flowers says Loving Touch is different because it has an open environment and the way they groom animals is hands-on.

"We do the hands-on bath and we use the Yuppy Puppy Brush, a special kind of brush to really get the shampoo in," Flowers said.

Flowers also says animals stay with the same person — from the bath and manicure to the blow-dry and haircut.

Owners are allowed to watch their animal's entire session and groomers at Loving Touch hand-wash every dog that comes in, no matter the size.

"There is a lot with grooming now that has kind of automated some of the processes to make it easier," Flowers said. "We've gone back to the basics."

White says they also use special shampoos to cater the animal's needs.

"'Loving Touch' isn't just the name. We really care about your dog. We're hands-on for everything," Flowers said. The pet salon grooms cats as well.

Go to the Loving Touch Pet Salon Facebook page for more information.

